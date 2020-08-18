The Rock Port Center

505 Country Club Drive • Rock Port, MO

Carry-out available Monday – Thursday,

pick-up 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Call 660-744-5812 before 10:30 a.m. to order.

Home delivery for approved clients.

Wednesday, August 19 – Chicken salad, pea salad, tomatoes, whole wheat crackers, fresh grapes

Thursday, August 20 – Smothered mushroom chicken, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, whole wheat bread, pineapple upside down cake

Monday, August 24 – Tuscany beef and pasta casserole, combination salad, garlic breadstick, fruit

Tuesday, August 25 – Brats and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, whole wheat bread, cherry crisp

Wednesday, August 26 – Succulent roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, fruit cobbler

Tarkio Nutrition Center

412 Main • Tarkio, MO

660-736-5725

Serving lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

CLOSED UNTIL MONDAY, AUGUST 24,

BUT WILL DELIVER EVERY FRIDAY

Friday, August 21 – Sloppy Joe on a whole-grain bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, sherbet, apple slices

Monday, August 24 – Pulled pork on a whole-grain bun, baked beans, slaw, ambrosia salad

Tuesday, August 25 – Smothered pork chops, baby bakers, green beans, whole-grain hot roll, applesauce, cookie

Wednesday, August 26 – Goulash, lettuce salad, peas, whole-grain breadstick, cherry crisp