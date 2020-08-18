Tarkio College d/b/a Tarkio Technology Institute is hosting a grand re-opening and rededication ceremony Saturday, September 12, at Rankin Hall, 402 N. 13th Street, Tarkio. Please RSVP to info@tarkiotech.com or 660-623-9071. Indicate your preference of in-person or via internet.

On campus events will begin at 12:00 noon with campus tours going from 12:00-3:00 p.m., as well as a “memory lane” at Rankin. The rededication ceremony will be held from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at Rankin. From 4:00-4:15 p.m., a commemorative tree will be planted. From 4:30-5:30 p.m., a reception will be held on the porch of Thompson Hall.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for alumni who live a long distance away, all events will be available online. From 12:00-3:00 p.m., those watching online can see virtual campus tours, memory lane, historic videos, and alumni testimonials. From 3:00-4:00 p.m., the rededication ceremony will be shown and from 4:00-4:15, the planting of the commemorative tree will be viewable.

Those attending the events are asked to maintain social distancing and wear face masks if required. Links to all internet-based events will be available at the Tarkio Tech website, www.tarkiotech.com. The live broadcasts will be shown on the Tarkio Tech Facebook page.