A Touch of Glass has opened on Main Street in Rock Port. The business provides stained glass products for sale, as well as learning opportunities through classes.

A Touch of Glass owners and operators include Sam Harmon, Debbie Johnson, and Phyllis Ottmann.

Former Tarkio Glass Company students Sam Harmon, Debbie Johnson and Phyllis Ottmann are continuing their stained glass making following the closing of the Tarkio business. The three ladies have opened A Touch of Glass on Main Street in Rock Port. They are selling their stained glass windows and projects, as well as providing classes for beginners. Supplies are provided for the first project at whatever schedule the students and teachers need.

The business is open by appointment or if the ladies are in, stop by. There are a number of projects they are working on and are happy to create stained glass pieces for customers who have their own designs in mind, but don’t want to do the work. All three love doing this and want to share their hobby with others. They hope to create new stained glass lovers and encourage all to come take a look around. Call 660-253-0534 or 660-744-4144 or stop by the shop at 120 S. Main.