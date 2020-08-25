Chef Paul Seaman has opened “Chef Paul Presents,” a commercial kitchen providing catering and individual meal delivery. Chef Paul is also teaching and providing Ayurvedic consultations – assisting people looking to heal themselves through proper nutrition and lifestyle.

Tarkio has a new commercial kitchen providing catering and individual meal delivery. “Chef Paul Presents,” owned and operated by Paul Seaman, is run out of the home of Paul and his wife, Bev Jones. Chef Paul is a longtime advocate of healthy, holistic, and natural foods. Paul and Bev are growing their own vegetables, raising grass-fed beef on Bev’s family farm, and along with providing the catering services, are also teaching and providing Ayurvedic consultations – assisting people looking to heal themselves through proper nutrition and lifestyle. Paul provides individualized food consultations and recipe development based on doshic constitutions. Unlike many other diets, the Ayurvedic diet provides personalized recommendations about which foods to eat and avoid based on your body type.

Paul has had a long career of advocating for healthy, holistic and natural foods. He graduated in 1988 from the California Culinary Academy/Le Cordon Bleu in San Francisco. Paul’s experiences with vibrational foods, “farm to table,” and organic initiatives continue to shape his culinary journey and lifestyle. He obtained his Bachelors of Continuing Adult Education from Bellevue University, Bellevue, Nebraska, and his Ayurvedic Consultant’s certification from Bohananda Vedic Institute, Kalamazoo, Michigan. In the 1980s, Paul joined the Farm-to-Table movement and helped start the Farmer’s Market and Culinary Program at Western Iowa Technical College in Sioux City. He later ran a retreat specializing in culinary training for at-risk youth and for groups combating addiction and also ran Sproutstream Food Trailer, providing healthy food alternatives through use of locally sourced ingredients while promoting local growers.

With “Chef Paul Presents,” catering, both delivery and event-based foods, will be available. Chef Paul will also be teaching classes online and in person through Tarkio Tech. He will be providing the food at Tarkio Tech’s upcoming grand opening ceremony in September.

For more information about Chef Paul’s catering and meal services, call 712-204-0974, visit www.ChefPaulPresents.com, or email chefpaulpresents@mac.com.