Atchison County Health Department has announced Atchison County reported its 21st COVID-19 case. Only two are currently active. The rest are no longer in isolation.

The health department will post a numbers update each Monday on its Facebook page – Atchison County Missouri Health Department. Information provided will be county specific – total cases, total active cases, cases by age, cases by sex, etc. There will also be a listing of the total cases in counties in Region H for comparison. Please encourage everyone to be kind when posting comments on Facebook. Of course, additional updates will be provided, if needed.

As of Monday, August 24, a total of 616 Atchison County residents had been tested, with a positivity rate of those tested being 3.4%.