The East Atchison Varsity Volleyball Team is hosting a tournament Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Fairfax and Tarkio. Teams competing include St. Joseph Christian, Rock Port, South Holt, Nodaway-Holt, Mound City, West Nodaway, and East Atchison. Rock Port will begin play at 8:00 a.m. in Fairfax against West Nodaway. East Atchison will play Mound City at 9:15 a.m. in Fairfax. The winners of these games will play each other at 11:45 a.m. and the nonwinners will play each other at 10:30 a.m., both in Fairfax. Games will continue on from there. The other teams will begin their play in Tarkio. The consolation game will take place at 1:00 p.m. in Fairfax. The third place game will take place at 1:30 p.m. in Tarkio. The championship game will be played at 2:30 p.m. in Tarkio.

Fans are encouraged to come cheer on their teams, but due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be specific restrictions set for spectators:

• Due to the number of schools and communities involved for the 2020 EA Volleyball Tournament, spectators will be limited to immediate family only. This includes: parents, guardians, siblings, and grandparents.

• Families must sit together and sit with their communities as much as possible. Designated team areas in the bleachers will be posted. Please sit in these areas.

• If you are not able to social distance while sitting in the stands, then you are asked to wear a mask.

• There will not be a sign-in sheet nor temperatures taken. Social distancing will be self monitored. The schools simply ask that: if you are feeling sick, stay at home.

• If you are bringing small children and they start to get antsy, please take them outside to run around. They will not be allowed to run around the gyms. Please keep them sitting with you.

• There will be no student sections. No individual students will be allowed into the games unless with their families.

• In an effort to make sure everyone can watch who wants to, the games are going to be streamed. Information will be sent out as plans are finalized.

• Exact change will be required for entrance to the tournament – $4 for adults, $3 for students, and free for senior citizens. No passes will be accepted since this is a tournament.

• As of right now, there will be normal concession stands. This could change by the time of the tournament. Please be flexible.

East Atchison Athletic Director Joe Unternahrer says that the spectator guidelines above are for the EA Volleyball Tournament specifically. They do not reflect what will be expected at regular season games as of right now.