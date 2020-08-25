August 31, 1945

• Harold C. Kime, former Tarkio resident, has accepted the principalship of the American school in Quito, Equador, with Mrs. Kime, who also will teach in the school. They left August 26 by Pan American Airways and were expected to arrive at the little country on the equator within three days. They will remain there for the next two years. Mr. Kime is a son of James A. Kime and Roxana Clark Kime, who resided in Westboro and died in 1934. The Kime estate is now farmed by Claude Morgan.

• Miss Letah Doyle, who has spent the past four years in Muttra, India, in missionary work, is visiting her brother, Hugh Doyle, and family in Westboro.

September 3, 1970

• Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hess, owners and operators of Hess Food Market in Tarkio for the past 18 years, sold their business to Mr and Mrs. Warren Hall and Mr. and Mrs. John Ramsel. Mr. and Mrs. Hess retired from the operation September 1 and have no definite plans for their well-earned leisure time.

• Tarkio showed the leading hike in population increases of towns in Atchison County with 330 people. In 1960, Tarkio had 2,160 persons and the 1970 figures show 2,490. Rock Port was second in popluation gain, jumping from 1,310 to 1,553, and Fairfax from 736 to 832.

• Cross country is a new addition to the Tarkio High School sports department. It became an official sport last year after the regular running season. Cross country consists of a two-mile course over rough ground with flags marking the boundary. Mr. Wheatley is coaching the team.

August 31, 1995

• Rotarians of the district are seeking four outstanding business and professional people to visit Eastern France in April and May, 1996, through the Group Study Exchange Program of The Rotary Foundation. The Rotarians will exchange teams of business and professional persons for four to six weeks.

• Hot weather and record high temperatures have forced the Tarkio R-I Schools to dismiss early Monday and Tuesday, August 23 and 29. Temperatures had reached nearly 100 degrees on Monday by mid-afternoon.