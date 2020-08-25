August 31, 1945

• John Sly seems to be having more than his share of bad luck recently. Friday of last week, a hay barn on his farm one-half mile east of Nishna was destroyed by fire of unknown origin. About six tons of hay, a corn picker, ensilage cutter, two manure spreaders, two wagons, a seeder, and numerous other implements were destroyed. Early Wednesday morning, a small tornado struck a 24×40 foot barn on his farm two and one-half miles south of Corning and unroofed it. The roof was torn to pieces and part was driven into the roof of the house, and the house was otherwise damaged. Outbuildings on the farm were blown over and trees uprooted. To add to the hard luck, the fire and tornado got about the only property he owned on which he did not carry insurance.

• A very successful and enthusiastic Sunday school convention was held in the Fairfax Methodist Church last Sunday afternoon and evening. One hundred and fifty-four delegates from 17 schools attended the afternoon session and an estimated 200 were in attendance at the evening program.

September 3, 1970

• The Don McCartney family, Mark, Janene, Marvin, Reta, Janis, and Don, represented Atchison County at the Missouri State Fair recently.

• Fair Haven housing complex is the winner of “Yard of The Month” honors for September and proudly displays the sign which designates the award. Ed Ward, resident manager at the complex, deserves much credit for his untiring efforts in keeping the landscape around the buildings attractive.

August 31, 1995

• Fairfax R-3 opened with 235 students August 23, as well as with 11 new staff members, to include two principals, seven teachers, a custodian, and a secretary.

• The Dairy Diner plans to close their doors for good this week unless it is sold. Mr. and Mrs. Merle Barr will not reopen the business next spring. Merle and Helen have owned the Diner for 14 years. The Barrs bought the Diner from Earl and Betty David in September of 1971 and ran it until they sold it in the fall of 1978. The Barrs bought it back in June of 1989.