August 24, 1945

• Rock Port’s third annual rodeo will be staged on the grounds of the Rock Port Sales Pavilion on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, August 29-31. The sponsors promise a lot of thrills and spills.

• A 600-pound, pink-frosted, 32-layer cake, with a pastry chef of 24-year’s experience in San Francisco, fed nearly 2,000 men at a victory party held August 19 on Okinawa. The Seabees passed up their desserts for a week to provide the ingredients, which consisted of 1,200 eggs, 100 pounds of butter, 150 pounds of sugar, 150 pounds of flour, five gallons of milk, a pound of salt, quart of vanilla, two pounds of baking powder, and 90 pounds of jam which provided the filling between the layers.

August 27, 1970

• A most unusual plant has been performing wonders at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Noble, Rock Port. A night blooming cactus is putting forth a profusion of gorgeous white blooms. The plant was given to Mrs. Noble 25 years ago in a ceramic little dog with the cactus as a tail. There had been no blooms on the cactus until last year when three or four opened on several nights. This year, the Nobles have had 10 blooms on the cactus which stands 10 feet tall.

• Two new homes in the Rock Port area are under construction by Burke & Sons Lumber Co. Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Bradley will have a new home with a full basement and electric heat one mile north of Rock Port. Construction is also underway on the new home for Mrs. Betty Burke and daughters in the Country Club Addition of Rock Port.

• The largest nuclear reactor vessel west of the Mississippi River is now on land, after completing a 1,300 mile trip from Chattanooga, Tennessee. The reactor for the Cooper Nuclear Station now under construction near Brownville has been unloaded from a barge in a specially constructed “slip” in the river. It was then wheeled to a location about halfway between the river and the containment structure which will house the reactor. The vehicle used to take the reactor off the barge was a 64-wheeled vehicle called a “Schnable” with 150 pound tires. The vehicle and reactor combined weighed some 590 tons.

August 24, 1995

• Fern Fentiman will celebrate her 95th birthday on August 30. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #49 is having a card shower for Fern and will also honor her with a reception. Fern has been a very active member of the auxiliary with 57 years of service.

• Chief of Police Dan L. Allen addressed the parking issue at the football field. “The problem is that somebody built a football field but NO parking lot!” He stated unauthorized parking may result in cars being removed.