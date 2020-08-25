Tarkio business owners and residents discovered a series of graffiti and racial slurs around Tarkio done Friday, August 14, 2020. A grain bin, outside walls at businesses, and the back of the Niedermeyer Park sign were tagged. The Tarkio Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page stating in part: “To answer some of the questions regarding the graffiti that has been seen and found spray-painted in town, we believe we have located and logged all the pieces and identified those responsible. This case is currently under investigation with many more contacts to be made…Racial slurs and hatred is a serious crime, for anyone at any age, and will be addressed accordingly. Please be patient.”

(Submitted photo)