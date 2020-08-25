The Rock Port Senior Center has continued to serve the seniors in the community in a safe and secure manner during the coronavirus pandemic.

The inside has not been opened in order to maintain a healthy environment for the staff and those who might come to dine inside our dining room.

The Board of Directors has placed the safety and health of seniors to highest level, and feels the dining room could not support the six-foot spacing of individuals in order to create a secure environment.

The cost of daily disinfecting, which includes additional labor and materials to complete the task, would be counterproductive because the center has a very limited budget.

COVID-19 has increased food costs by at least 12% or more which has also strained the budget this fiscal year. Monetary donations that the public could send would be appreciated because fund raising is almost non-existent.

The Rock Port Senior Center has provided five shelf stable meals to all of their home-delivered clients in order to prevent any disruption of service in the event the staff would be unable to prepare daily meals. This pandemic has been a drudgery for all citizens of our community.

They provide home delivered meals Monday through Thursday and a frozen meal for Friday and the weekend if needed. Carry-out has been doing as well as their congregate setting during the summer months and that service will be continued. Those carry out meals make a difference with those contributions. Support of the “new normal” is appreciated.

“The Rock Port Center is standing strong and trying do their best for the seniors and our requests are not only for monetary donations,” said Carmen Ellison, director. “We also need volunteers for Thursday’s routes and we will happily take any produce our local gardeners wish to donate. Please keep us in mind while we all share in these trying times.”