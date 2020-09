During “White-Out” the student section threw up colored powder to show life in color, celebrating the Jays’ first touchdown Friday night.

The junior high and high school band kept the crowd pumped during the bonfire Thursday, August 27.

The Rock Port cheerleaders cheer for the Blue Jays at Friday night’s game against the DeKalb Tigers.

Seniors Gabe Abbott (above) and Trey Peshek (below) spoke at the bonfire.