The CommuniTEE Golf Tournament was held last weekend on Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, at the Tarkio Golf course. The weather was great and it was a good turnout for the hospital. Pictured above on hole six is the Citizens Bank & Trust team of Brock Nuckolls, Stan Griffin, Ross Hastert, and Mark Bennington. The CB&T team shot a 54 to place second behind the Fisher team. Stan Griffin chips it on from the fringe. Also pictured are Aaron Carpenter and Tad Gebhards.