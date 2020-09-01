The Atchison County Mail would like to apologize for an error published in last week’s newspaper article about A Touch of Glass opening in Rock Port. It stated, “Former Tarkio Glass Company students Sam Harmon, Debbie Johnson and Phyllis Ottmann are continuing their stained glass making following the closing of the Tarkio business.”

However, Tarkio Glass Company has not closed. The company still makes windows and restores windows, but no longer sells glass and supplies nor teaches classes. We apologize for the error. For stained glass windows or restoration, contact Tarkio Glass Company owner Dave Wynn at 816-351-2037 or 660-736-4300.