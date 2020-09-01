Cub Scouts recently planted trees at the Tarkio baseball field. Funds for this project were awarded to Pack 88 late last fall as part of the #MakeACBeautiful grant from Atchison County Development Corporation.

At their first meeting last week on August 26, 2020, the local Cub Scout Pack 88 members planted two trees at the Tarkio baseball field. With the assistance of Ryan Harms of Hurst Greenery, the scouts planted two Autumn Blaze Maple trees. These trees are considered to be “quick growing” shade trees and the scouts hope they will provide shade for fans at the field in the future.

Funds for this project were awarded to Pack 88 late last fall as part of the #MakeACBeautiful grant from Atchison County Development Corporation. Scouts completed a grant request including projected expenses, reasoning for the project and confirmation of permission from the City of Tarkio Parks Department. Working with the parks department, two sites were identified for the new trees. Trees, mulch and fertilizer were purchased from Earl May in Shenandoah, Iowa. Scouts will take turns watering the trees every couple of days over the next two months to ensure they are established before the winter months.

Pack 88 welcomes all students in kindergarten through fifth grade. They meet weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Doug Summa Memorial Park in Tarkio through October 21.