Pocket schedules with dates, times, and locations for East Atchison and Rock Port fall sports are now available.

EAST ATCHISON–

The East Atchison sports schedules are available at Tarkio and Fairfax businesses. The schedules sponsored by Colfax Farmers Mutual Insurance can be picked up at the Tarkio Avalanche, Colfax, Farmers State Bank, Hy-Vee, Casey’s, Tarkio High School, and Rogers Pharmacy.

The schedules sponsored by Bob Alldredge with Fair-fax Agency are at Fairfax businesses.

ROCK PORT–

Rock Port sports schedules are sponsored by Kent Fisher Insurance. They are available at Kent Fisher Insurance, Do It Best, Stoner Drug, Bank Midwest, Citizens Bank & Trust, Rock Port Telephone Co., King’s Auto, Casey’s, FC Food Country, Rock Port Golf & Country Club, A Perfect 10, Rock Port R-II School, and the Atchison County Mail.