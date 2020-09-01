A motorcycle crashed on Route J on the afternoon of August 23, 2020, four miles west of Fairfax. The wreck occurred at 3:35 p.m. when a 2019 Harley Davidson, driven by Jake R. Harbin, 33, of Tarkio, Missouri, was northbound on J and the motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road. It overturned, ejecting Harbin, and came to rest off the west side of the road.

Harbin, who was wearing a helmet, received moderate injuries, but refused treatment at the scene. The 2019 Harley sustained extensive damage and was removed from the scene by the owner. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. M.P. Quilty, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairfax Fire Department.