The Atchison County Health Department released its the weekly update of COVID-19 numbers on Monday, August 31.

This past week, August 23-29, Atchison County added seven new cases. That puts the county at 33% for a seven-day increase in case, and in the top 10 counties in Missouri for increases.

This week’s cases include: two males and one female between 20-29 years of age, one male between 40-49 years of age, two females between 60-69 years of age, and one male between 70-79 years of age

This week’s update also included Atchison County’s 14-day trend of new positive cases as well as the county’s 14-day positivity rate. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests which are positive versus the total number of tests run for the same period. The current 14-day positivity rate for Atchison County is at 10%, compared to 1.96%, 6%, 8.33%, 1.94% in weeks prior. The 14-day and 7-day increase is not the trend officials would like to see as schools are opening.

“As always, we encourage you to make safe choices in your activities, stay home when you do not feel well, physical distance away from others, and wear a mask when you are unable to distance,” said Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department. “We will continue to share case information on a weekly basis via the Community Partners email, our health department Facebook page, and the Atchison County Mail. For those that might need a daily update, we ask that you please check out the Missouri Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard located at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus and click on COVID-19 Dashboard. It has fabulous data and trends available and we do not have to spend time and resources recreating this information. Of course, if there is an outbreak or other information that is vital to COVID-19, we will update accordingly.”