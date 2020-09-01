The Rock Port Elementary will hold their annual Title 1 Parent meeting on Wednesday, September 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

This meeting is for all parents with children who currently receive Title 1 Reading or Math services. They will discuss Title 1 requirements, Missouri Learning Standards (our current curriculum), Accelerated Reader, Reading Screenings, new programs added this year (NWEA), ways you can help your child at home, and complaint procedures.

All parents attending this meeting are asked to wear a face mask and practice safe social distancing.