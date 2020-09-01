To address the congestion at 10th Street (Highway 59) and Pine Street in Tarkio during the Tarkio R-I School District drop-off time, the Tarkio Police Department and school district have developed a new morning drop-off plan that should be safer and more efficient for everyone.

Effective now between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., Pine Street from 10th Street (Highway 59) to the west driveway of the elementary will be one way, westbound only, until the close of the school year. Parents, family, and guardians dropping off students should proceed in the same mannerism as they are picked up at the close of the school day, by way of 13th Street. Lining up should occur on 13th Street to the north as far as need be.

Once your student is safely dropped off, proceed out the west drive back to 13th Street to the north and around the schools, preferably avoiding Chestnut Street and the high school drop-off area. Utilizing Elm, McNary, College and Park streets is strongly encouraged and recommended to aid in reducing street congestion.

Note: The time frame for drop-off has not changed, only the times for the direction of traffic flow on Pine Street. Buses and teachers should be the only traffic utilizing the 10th Street and Pine Street access to the elementary. This will also make Pine Street safer for any students walking to school as well.