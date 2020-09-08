The CommuniTEE Golf Benefit was held August 28 and 29 at the Tarkio Golf Course. The 225 golfers and volunteers came together in support of the hospital with the goal of raising money toward lifesaving equipment and technology. The tournament was a wonderful success thanks to the sponsors, volunteers, and golfers.

Teams from all over northwest Missouri participated in the two-day tournament and enjoyed the beautiful golf course and the company of friends and family. Golfers were given cooling neck gators, hand sanitizer, a gift certificate to Tarkio Golf Course, and were treated to lunch and dinner on both days.

The Community Hospital-Fairfax golf benefit is organized by a group of volunteers. Brock Nuckolls of Rock Port, Missouri, served as the 2020 golf chairman. Next year will mark this event’s 30th anniversary. The benefit will be played at the Rock Port Golf Course August 27 and 28.

Results of the 2020 tournament are as follows:

Women’s Division

First place – Golden Girls, 65; second place – Friends of Janice Freeman, 66; third place – Ray Girls, 67; fourth place – Kay Rosenbohm and Friends, 68

Mixed Division

Championship Flight: first place – Fisher Family Saturday PM, 53; second place – Law Office of Brett Hurst, 60; third place – Pat Ryan’s Team, 61; fourth place – Larry and Pat Smith / NVB, 62

A Flight: first place – Farmers State Bank, 66; second place – FSB Too, 67; third place – Weapons of Grass Destruction, 71; fourth place – Hurst Greenery #1, 71

Men’s Division

Championship Flight: first place – Fisher Family Friday PM, 53; second place – Citizens Bank & Trust Men’s Team, 54; third place – BKD / Brown’s Medical Imaging, 55; fourth place – Atchison County Mail / Tarkio Avalanche, 55

A Flight: first place – Nodaway Valley Bank, 59; second place – Colfax Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, 62; third place – Tarkio Rotary Club, 64; fourth place – Vestas #2, 64;

B Flight: first place – Pitzenberger Auto Body, 67; second place – Advanced Pork Systems, 67; third place – Atchison County AgChoice, 67; fourth place – Umbar, LLC, 67

Hole Prizes

The following hole prizes were awarded:

Closest Drive to the Bedpan in 1 Shot – Tracy Ryan, men; Bev Callow, women

Closest to the Line – John Maxwell, men; Kaely Kirwan, women

Longest Drive in the Fairway: Tristan Ray, men; Jill Wheatley, women; Stan Griffin, senior men; Kathy Ungles, senior women

Longest Putt Made From on the Green – Tim Deen, men; Susan Brown, women

Closest to the Pin in 2 Shots (Men and Mixed Teams) – Jase Runkles

Closest to the Pin in 3 Shots (Women’s Teams) – Kyra Mills

Circle Shot: Closest to the Center – Ross Hastert, men; Melanie Riley, women

John Vernon was the winner of the YETI cooler.