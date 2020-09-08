The Atchison County Mail’s final saturation issue for 2020 will be delivered to all Atchison County addresses the week of September 24. The saturation issues are a tremendous deal for our tri-state advertisers because everyone in Atchison County will receive the paper whether they have a subscription or not. Businesses will have the opportunity to reach people who don’t subscribe to the Mail.

Another benefit of the saturation issue is that it is filled with local content that people are eager to read. This puts your advertising right in front of their eyes.

The deadline to place an ad in this issue will be September 16. The cost for advertising in a saturation issue is $7.50 per column inch. An extra bonus is the price of color is 50% off! If you are interested in advertising your business, please contact Tasha Hurst or Cassie Hale at 660-744-6245 or by e-mail: amail@rpt.coop.