The Atchison County Health Department has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 since last week. The new cases include two males and one female, ages 20-29; one female, age 30-39; three males and one female, ages 50-59; two females, ages 60-69; one male and one female, ages 70-79; and one male, age 80-89. Atchison County has now had 41 total cases, with 27 removed from isolation. There are 14 active cases.

The Atchison County Courthouse was temporarily closed Wednesday, September 2, 2020, due to COVID-19 related illness. The building was scheduled to be fogged Tuesday, September 8.

POTENTIAL

COVID-19 EXPOSURE

The Atchison County Health Department was notified of a positive COVID-19 case who attended a family visitation and funeral in the Tarkio, Missouri, area on August 27 and 28. Anyone who attended that funeral is strongly advised to monitor their health.

The health department recommends that you continue to maintain physical distance of six feet when in public settings, stay home when you are sick, perform proper hand washing, and clean frequently touched surfaces. If you cannot maintain six feet of physical distance from others, it is recommended to wear a face covering.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, a new cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever or chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please stay home and call your health care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For further questions, you can contact the Health Department at 660-736-4121.

For more information visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the Missouri Department of Health website at www.dhss.mo.gov/coronavirus. The community can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at 877-435-8411 to address questions or concerns related to COVID-19.