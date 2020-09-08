September 14, 1945

• With the world’s greatest conflict now at an end, the people of this community remember husbands, fathers, sons, and friends whose lives were taken as they served their country in World War II. The toll of human life was costly to the nation, as well as to the homes where once these Gold Star servicemen lived and laughed. Twenty of our servicemen of Tarkio are dead or as yet missing in action. The number of former residents of this community who were lost in the war is far greater than one might expect. In addition, Tarkio College students who lived in other towns have been killed. From the neighboring town of Westboro, there are five soldiers dead or missing.

• At long last Main Street in Tarkio is being leveled off and made smooth for traffic. It is expected that the work will be completed in three weeks if weather permits. An ordinance has been passed prohibiting all loaded trucks from driving on the newly paved street.

September 17, 1970

• The new Tarkio High School Cross Country Team will compete in Tarkio today with the team from South Holt. Tarkio team members include Mike Macrander, Lee Roy Sickman, Alan Knepper, Jerry Mattson, Randy Beggs, George Henry, Clay Myers, Bill Ballinger, John Hoshor, Jeff Dalbey, and John Hall.

• The nursing home will open the week of October 1 under the management of Bethesda Geriatric Foundation, Millard, Nebraska. A five-year contract was signed Monday with the firm, which manages 10 other nursing homes and two hospitals.

• The past week’s high temperature of 95 degrees recorded on the 9th was swiftly followed by a chilly low of 43 degrees on the 11th, according to Lester Morton, local official weather observer.

September 14, 1995

• Billie Schneider, a member of the teaching staff at Tarkio R-I, attended the summer commencement exercises of the American Institute on Political and Economic Systems hosted by Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. Charles University is the oldest university in eastern Europe dating back to the 1300’s. Mrs. Schneider was able to meet Czech Republic Prime Minister Vaclav Klaus.

• Community Care of America in Tarkio opened a brand new building September 1 for the ActiveCare program, which offers a new health care option for home-bound adults with special needs.

• Tarkio Academy will host its first birthday celebration this Friday, September 15. The celebration will be held on the front lawn of Rankin Hall and everyone is encouraged to attend. Following the program will be birthday cake and punch and tours of the academy.