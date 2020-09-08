Tarkio FFA

By Tessa Rolf

The Tarkio FFA Chapter has officially started our annual FFA Fruit Sales. Our chapter is selling through September 24, 2020. We are selling fruit, meat and cheese, beef sticks, pies, and cookie dough. Our chapter has an option to visit customers in person or we now have a virtual platform to sell through.

The proceeds that we make will go towards sending kids to leadership conferences, conventions, and contests throughout the year, as well as community service projects.

If you are interested, please contact the Tarkio FFA Chapter at 660-736-4118 ext. 4200 or lamdus@tarkio.k12.mo.us.

Be sure to follow our Facebook page, Tarkio FFA and Ag Department, for updates and information throughout the year.

Rock Port FFA

The Rock Port FFA Chapter has begun its annual FFA Fruit Sales project. Orders may be placed through September 18, 2020. The chapter is selling golden and red delicious apples, California and Texas navel oranges, Texas red grapefruit, mixed fruit boxes, cookie dough, and beef sticks.

Contact any Rock Port FFA member or call the Rock Port School at 744-6296.