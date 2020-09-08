September 14, 1945

• Captain Paul N. Stevenson was recently promoted to commanding officer of the 954th Engineering Sqaudron, 528th Air Service Group, in the Fifth Bombardment Wing, occupational air force unit in Italy.

• J.O. Bolin, who sold his residence property several weeks ago, has purchased the Greever property in south Fairfax and Mr. and Mrs. Bolin and Carl Keesler will move there to make their home as soon as they can get possession. Frank Erwin and family now live in the property.

• Melvin Brothers are getting ready to start construction of their new business building in Fairfax. The building is to be 20×100 feet and will be used for their stock of Firestone tires, accessories, electric and other appliances. It is to be located between the Melvin Brothers service station and the business building of Mrs. Anna P. Taylor on south Broadway.

September 17, 1970

• The Fairfax Bulldogs opened their 1970 football season with a 27-0 victory over the Nodaway-Holt Trojans last Friday evening on the home field. Sophomore fullback Richard Hawkins opened the scoring late in the first period with a 13-yard run around the left end. Unfortunately, he broke his collarbone in the game and will be out of action at least six weeks.

• The Golden Arrow Bow Hunters will hold their 4th annual Safari Shoot this Sunday, September 30, at the outdoor range located north of Corning. It promises to be a most unusual shoot in that the local club has hand-drawn all the targets depicting Walt Disney characters as a theme. The targets are life-size and in color.

September 14, 1995

• Fairfax will have several new additions in weeks to come. The city water plant is about to get its wall completed to protect the plant from floods. Another new addition in Fairfax is the Fairfax Country Store. Just outside the city limits is the new Fairfax Storage business. The Countryside Florist shop now has formalwear rentals and has installed a tanning bed. The Fairfax Elevator has just completed new grain storage bins at the old elevator sight north of town across the highway from East End Bar and Grill.

• Beth Lewis and Jon Graves, both of Fairfax, are engaged to be married. Beth is pursuing a degree in business education at NWMSU and Jon is currently farming in the Fairfax and Craig area. Their wedding is to be December 22 at the Rock Port United Methodist Church.

• Mr. and Mrs. Chris Easley, Paula, and Nathan moved into their new home in the country southwest of Fairfax August 2. They tore down their old house and replaced it with a ready-built home. It is a three bedroom ranch style house with a full basement. They are busy getting the landscaping done at the present time.