Elevators target to deliver soybeans is 13 percent moisture. During harvest, soybeans can easily dry to nine percent moisture and therefore, less bushels are delivered to the elevator.

So, if we use an example of selling soybeans at nine percent moisture, how much yield are you losing? The calculations show you are losing about four and one-half percent of yield. Another example is if you are selling soybeans at 11 percent moisture, you are losing just over two percent of yield.

If your soybeans yielded 60 bushels per acre, you are losing over two and one-half bushels of yield per acre or at 11 percent moisture; you are losing one and one half bushels per acre.

Profit is lost because you are selling fewer bushels per acre based on weight. Check the moisture dockage schedule at your elevator to determine the impact of high moisture soybeans. Also, because of expected high corn yields, local storage dockage schedules may be adjusted.

Typically, it is better to take some dockage with soybeans over 13 percent moisture rather than sell soybeans at low moisture levels. In addition, with extremely dry soybeans, you have the risk of shatter loss and increased harvest losses.

For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy at 816-279-1691, University of Missouri Extension.