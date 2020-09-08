September 7, 1945

• Virgil E. Walter & Son will be selling Spotted Poland China hogs at the Rock Port sales pavilion on Monday evening, September 24. Their offering consists of 30 boars and 30 gilts. This will be their first public auction.

• Mrs. Mamie Silence this week sold her grocery store to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Kerr, who are redecorating and otherwise improving the interior of the building.

• The next day after C.M. Hutsell’s small ad appeared in last week’s Mail offering his Rock Port residence property for sale, Mrs. Carol D. Plumb of Fairfax called the Mail to get in touch with Mr. Hutsell. In a short while, she came to town, found Mr. Hutsell, and bought the place.

September 10, 1970

• Lowell Pierce, Rock Port area farmer, has been hired as bookmobile driver for Atchison County Library. Pierce began his new duties Tuesday, September 8, replacing Charles Eddy, who resigned.

• Greg Davison has resigned his position as Deputy Sheriff of Atchison County as of August 31. Davison stated his reason for resigning was not enough income to make a decent living.

• Police Chief John Stout reported that activity of the police department has picked up. A total of 4,279.5 hours were worked by the department. Arrests included 87 before the city police court and 85 before the magistrate court with Stout making 155 and other officers arresting 17.

September 7, 1995

• Charles and Marie (Benedict) Lorenz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 14, 1995. They were married on that date in 1945 at the High Creek Church. A surprise reunion honoring this special event was held August 4-6 when their four children and their families were in Rock Port.

• The Lucky Clover 4-H Club will be having an organizational meeting Monday, September 11, at the Methodist Church in Rock Port.

• A Sooty Tern was found dead in Missouri recently. It apparently had been blown off course by hurricane winds from the Gulf of Mexico. Its sighting this far inland is extremely rare.

• Sixty-nine close neighbors, friends, and family joined with Osa Soske on August 27 to help her celebrate her 78th birthday. Osa and her husband, Stan, bought the Gambles Store in Rock Port in 1947 and owned and operated this business until their retirement in 1977. Stan passed away in 1992.