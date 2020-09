The Rock Port FFA Fish Fry will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020, in the school ag building. Members will serve fish, chicken, fries, cole slaw, macaroni salad, beans, and cookies or brownies from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a free will donation.

New this year is “Fish on Wheels.” If you call 660-734-0182, your meal will be delivered for a $5.00 delivery fee.