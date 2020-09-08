The Tarkio College Board of Directors invites everyone to join them Saturday, September 12, 2020 for a grand reopening/rededication ceremony at Rankin Hall, 402 N. 13th Street, Tarkio.

The events will begin at 12:00 noon on that day with opportunities for people to take a tour of the campus, including the newly created technical labs, the welding center, Thompson Learning Center, and historic Rankin Hall. There will also be opportunities to view the “Memory Lane” in Rankin Hall, including Tarkio College Alumni Association’s Tarkio College Museum.

The grand reopening ceremonies will begin at 3:00 p.m. on the steps in front of Rankin Hall. Special guest speakers include Congressman Sam Graves and State Representative Allen Andrews. Special recognition will be made of all those who have given of their time and resources to bring this dream to life.

In addition to the events happening on campus, the ceremonies will be live streamed on the college’s Facebook page, “tarkiotech.” Also available on the Facebook page will be a virtual tour of the campus and the memory lane. There will also be links to noted alumni who have recorded some of their thoughts about their experiences at Tarkio College. If it is not possible for you to attend in person, you are invited to take part in the celebration virtually. Links to all internet-based events will be available at the Tarkio Tech website, www.tarkiotech.com.

A Legacy Tree Planting by the Tarkio College Board of Directors will take place at 4:15 p.m., followed by an informal social on the grounds.