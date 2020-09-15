The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at the Tarkio College/Tarkio Tech Grand Reopening and Dedication Ceremony held Saturday, September 12, 2020, on the campus in Tarkio.

President Johnnie Davis gives his remarks at the Tarkio College/Tarkio Tech Grand Reopening and Dedication Ceremony Saturday, September 12, 2020, on the campus in Tarkio.

A crowd of supporters filled the front lawn of Rankin Hall to listen to the speakers at the Tarkio College/Tarkio Tech Grand Reopening and Dedication Ceremony Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The Tarkio College Board of Directors participated in a tree planting ceremony to honor the legacy and commitment of Tarkio College (and now Tarkio Tech).

Rep. Allen Andrews was a guest speaker at the Grand Reopening and Dedication Ceremony Saturday, September 12.

A large crowd gathered on the Tarkio College/Tarkio Tech campus Saturday, September 12, 2020, for the Grand Reopening and Dedication Ceremony. The reopening of Tarkio College has been a project in the works for nearly 30 years and everyone is thrilled that the goal has finally been reached.

The opening prayer was given by Reverend Richard Pearson, a member of the local steering committee for the school. Tarkio Mayor Tim Morehouse led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a welcome and introduction given by Tarkio Tech President Johnnie Davis. Guest speakers were Representative Allen Andrews and Congressman Sam Graves. Representative Andrews spoke about the passion and commitment of the school’s supporters, board of directors, organizers and everyone who played a part in getting the college going again. He explained that the institute has the “economic engine that will help revitalize the entire northwest Missouri region and provide much needed revenue for the state and beyond.” Congressman Graves spoke about how the school has come full circle, yet it continues to function in the most important capacity, an institute of higher learning. He spoke about how the communities that make things happen have that “I’m-not-going-to-give-up” attitude. The pride and initiative that the college people have had and the desire to see something done and the hustle to achieve it has made this such a success.

Brad Mathers with the GROW Committee gave several special recognitions to Tarkio College/Tarkio Tech supporters, administrators, and staff. The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new college and Rev. Pearson gave a dedication and prayer. A recording was played of the Tarkio College Alumni Choir singing “Lutkin Amen.”

The Tarkio College Board of Directors participated in a Legacy Tree Planting and then everyone enjoyed a social gathering on the grounds.