Rocks with hopeful messages will be hidden throughout Atchison and Holt counties. Pictured with the rocks, from left to right, are: Gail Heitman, RN, Program Director; Karia Browning, CNA, Office Patient Coordinator; Chelsea Miller, LPC, Program therapist; and Sarah Watkins, LPC, Program therapist.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In connection with this, Community Hospital-Fairfax’s Senior Life Solutions program wants you to be a ‘ROCK’ star. During the month of September, multiple rocks will be hidden outside throughout Atchison and Holt counties, perhaps where you least expect them. Each rock will have a single word on it, which when connected with others will complete one of the following hopeful phrases:

• Together, let’s save lives!

• Never, never give up.

• You are enough.

• It’s not too late.

• We’re here to help!

• You are loved!

We encourage individuals of all ages to participate in being on the lookout for these rocks. If you find one, take a picture with the rock, with the word on the rock visible, post it on Facebook and tag Community Hospital-Fairfax. Feel free to keep the rock, or better yet, re-hide so others can participate as well. Our hope is to put all the pictures together as a reminder that together, we really can save lives!

Community Hospital-Fairfax’s Senior Life Solutions, an intensive group counseling program for individuals over age 65, aims to provide assistance to people who are dealing with emotional or behavioral issues often related to aging. If you or someone you know suffers from any of the above, call 660-686-2319.