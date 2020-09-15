The Fairfax FCCLA and FFA Chapters are hosting a blood drive Monday, September 28, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Fairfax Community Building/Fire Station. All presenting donors will receive a free t-shirt. There is currently an emergency blood shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so anyone who can donate is encouraged to do so.

For information regarding the Community Blood Center’s response to COVID-19, visit savealifenow.org/coronavirus. To book your appointment, visit savea lifenow.org/group and enter the group code CBMF. For medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900. For more information, call Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308 or email bat@cbckc.org.