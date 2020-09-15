The Atchison County Library has announced a new “Fall in Love with Reading” challenge. The challenge, for both children and adults throughout Atchison County, will begin October 1 and end November 30.

Besides jumping into a pile of beautiful books and cozying up with some hot chocolate, participants will receive ongoing surprises that will include activities and projects to help pass the cooler days of autumn and prepare us for the frigid temps of winter

This reading program will be open to two age groups, ages 0-18 and ages 19 and above, each with their own set of challenges. Sign-up is available through the library’s website at youseemore.com/acl. Feel free to call 660-744-5404 with any questions.

Anyone who does not have access to a computer may still join the challenges by registering through the library and submitting a paper log at the end of each program. Paper logs will be available at each branch.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the autumn season and at the end of the completed program. These may be picked up at your local branch when announced in early December.

Check the Atchison County Library Facebook page for additional information and updates.