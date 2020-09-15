The Heartland Riders’ chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will be showing a movie “The Life of Jesus Told Through Children’s Eyes” at the ball field in Westboro, Missouri, on Saturday, September 19. Music and children’s games begin at 6:30 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk.

Everyone from Atchison County and the surrounding area is invited. It will be a family affair – come as a family or individual, and bring a friend. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and view the beauty of the night sky and the movie. Enjoy an evening of fun and fellowship. It will be a night of encouragement and hope. Come on Highway C to the Westboro Ballfield. Popcorn and water will be supplied. There is no rain date.