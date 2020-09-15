Veterans who received Quilts of Valor September 9, 2020, were, from left to right: Jim Delong, Steven Sheldon, Steve Grossman, Dick Zach, Richard Stephens, Ken Lucas, Tony McKenney, and Jack Kruse.

Eight veterans received Quilts of Valor in a presentation Wednesday, September 9, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. Steve Grossman, Dick Zach, Ken Lucas, Tony McKenney, Jack Kruse, Steven Sheldon, Richard Stephens, and Jim Delong received quilts from the Missouri Freedom Quilters.

Missouri Freedom Quilters is a chapter of the national group of “Quilts of Valor.” They operate through generous donations from businesses and individuals. The local group of quilters has made and presented 45 quilts over the last year and a half.

Hands are always needed to help. Anyone interested in sewing, ironing, ripping or just visiting is invited to stop by the Methodist Church the third Friday of the month. The group meets from 9:00 a.m. until about 2:00 p.m.

Contact Sharon Groff or Jean Mensen with names of veterans in Atchison County you would like to see receive a quilt.