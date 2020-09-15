It’s not every day that the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) recognizes individuals for going above and beyond. Captain Clark Stratton presented John Brown of Fairfax with the MSHP’s Honorary Trooper Award Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Fairfax City Hall. John was being recognized for his efforts during the active shooting on July 6, 2020. John, without regard for his own well-being, helped pull a wounded man to safety so he could be taken to the hospital.

Master Sergeant Michael Quilty wrote, “Mr. Brown’s courageous and quick action put himself in harm’s way multiple times during this incident. Mr. Brown unselfishly assisted law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, and his community during this horrific incident. For these reasons I believe Mr. Brown deserves to be recognized.”

This is a well-deserved award for a man who truly would help anyone and everyone. Thank you John, as you said, “I was just doing the right thing.”