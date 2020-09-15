The Fairfax Improvement Foundation has announced that installation of the aluminum bleachers at Fairfax R-3 is now complete.

The community came together to complete this project in under two months. This would not have been possible without those who donated time, equipment and resources. A special recognition goes to: Miles Smith, Josh, Tracy and Cameron Oswald, Richard Oswald, Danny Kemerling, Marion Oswald, Michael Oswald, Marshal Oswald, Chelsea Miller, Jon, Beth and Braden Graves, Chris Smith, Ryan and Jill Kingery, Bob and Marilyn Alldredge, Dr. Jeremy Burright, Matt and Theresa Larson, Lane and Aimee Seymour, Doug and Lea Anne Miller, Kent Fisher, Roger Martin, Dave and Amy Fast, Kristi Sons, James Zumbrunnen, Tristan Ray, Matt Straub, Fertilizer Service Company, Cameron Pope, Jake Smith, Jeremy Lewis, Jack Vernon, Brett Johnson, Krys Carlock, and Samantha Grist.

The next planned stadium enhancement project, scheduled for completion this month, is a re-sealing of the track at Memorial Stadium. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to this project, go to fairfax improvementfoundation.com or contribute by mail to P.O. Box 31, Fairfax, MO 64446.