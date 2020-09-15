September 14, 1945

• Ralph Greer Post of the American Legion has contracted for a four-day appearance of a carnival at the local city park next week. The dates are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, September 19-22. The company which brings in the carnival is Anderson’s Greater Shows, which offers shows, rides, and concessions.

• Mr. and Mrs. John Gebhards have purchased from James F. Gore, Sr., the latter’s rental property, just across the street north from the schoolhouse. The house is usually referred to as “the green Gore house.” The Gebhards own a farm, but usually lease it, and will not move to town until late winter from a farm they have rented for more than 20 years near Phelps City.

• Miss Donna Leigh Laumann is a new member of the bookkeeping force at the Bank of Atchison County. She took up her duties last week, replacing Miss Betty Tharp, who is enrolling at the Maryville State Teachers College.

September 17, 1970

• Rock Port’s parking meters are paid off. Purchased and installed August 19, 1967, for $10,024.45, the meters were paid off from half the revenue gained from the meters with the other half going to the City of Rock Port for off street parking and street improvements.

• Mrs. Margaret Louise Grier and her six-week-old baby, Ronald Scott, escaped death by a few feet as they survived a car wreck plunge into a pond a mile east of the Brownville Bridge early Monday morning. The car came to a stop in the pond just a few feet from a drop-off that measures up to 40 feet deep. Passers-by rescued Mrs. Grier and her infant from the roof of her car just minutes before the car was completely submerged in the water.

• From the school article “Rat Pickles” by Janice Jackson: Dead rats had been placed in a preservative of formaldehyde so that their bodies could be donated to science. Mr. Tekavec dropped another jar of formaldehyde on their jar, causing each to break, resulting in a calamity that had disastrous results. The two jars joined in a smelly mass on the floor of floating dead rats with such extreme potency that several students thought they, too, would be going to that great laboratory in the sky. The mess was slopped back into another jar. The rats are at rest once again.

September 14, 1995

• Retiring Deputy Sheriff Lee Roy Lingerfelt was presented a Certificate of Appreciation and honorary plaque by Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin. Lingerfelt was also honored with a surprise reception at the sheriff’s office to recognize him for his 17 1/2 years of service in law enforcement.

• Lois Stribling, owner/manager of the White Rock Motel for the past 4 1/2 years, celebrated her recent remodeling with an open house September 9. Each room has its own unique color scheme of burgundy, green, mauve, blue, and gray and is complete with new carpet, drapes, bed, dresser, table, chairs, cable ready remote control T.V., microwave, and refrigerator.

• Max and Wilma Davis, owners of Trail Boss Restaurant in Rock Port for 15 years, are retiring from the restaurant business and are selling their establishment to Sharon and Steve Elsasser. The Elsassers plan to change the present name to “The Brass Ladle” and will be adding several new features. One of the new features will be a flame broiler which will add several “flame broiled” items to the menu.