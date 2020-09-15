Tarkio R-I School District received some good news regarding its school lunch program. The United States Department of Agriculture has funds to extend the Seamless Summer Option for school lunches through December 2020 or until the funds run out. Tarkio will operate a free breakfast/lunch program for all PreK-12 students effective September 14. No one will be charged for lunch until further notice.

All PreK-12 children enrolled in school are eligible, as well as all children ages 1-18 who are not enrolled in school and all virtual learners.

These meals will be available for family members to pick up at the east doors (under the awning) of the elementary school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon Monday through Friday. At this time, the district is not delivering meals. Families need to contact the elementary office at 660-736-4177 by 3:00 p.m. the day before to get on the lunch count for the following day. Lunch counts received after 3:00 p.m. the day before, or the morning of, are subject to availability. Breakfasts for the next day will be sent home with lunch each day.

Free meals will start on Monday, September 14. Families are responsible to pay for meals prior to September 14 unless they are approved for free lunch.

ROCK PORT R-II–

The Rock Port R-II School District also received word that it was approved for the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) for free student meals. The SSO program is how the school was able to provide free meals during the school’s shutdown from March to the end of last school year. The program has been opened up again for school districts in Missouri.

Rock Port R-II received approval for the month of September, beginning Tuesday, September 8. Students’ accounts have been fixed, and no one was charged for meals last week.

Every student who eats a breakfast or lunch beginning September 8 through September 30 will receive their meal free of charge. Extra meals, or ala carte purchases, will still be charged at the regular rate.

The free meals are offered to any child ages 0-18. If you are interested in your non-school age child receiving a meal from the school, please contact the elementary office each morning by 9:00 a.m. so that they can be included in the count. Parents will need to come to the school to pick the meal up between 11:00-11:30 a.m., as no delivery options are available.