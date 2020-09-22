The East Atchison homecoming football game that was scheduled to take place Friday, September 18, was cancelled due to COVID concerns on DeKalb’s end. Due to the game being cancelled, the homecoming coronation was postponed.

It has been rescheduled for this Friday, September 25, in conjunction with Senior Parents’ Night.

Parents’ Night recognition will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The football game against Rock Port will take place at the M. David Palmeiro Stadium in Tarkio. The football game begins at 7:00 p.m. Coronation will take place following the game.

Main Street windows decorated for EA homecoming

As is tradition, Tarkio and Fairfax students paint the windows of businesses on Main Street to get the townspeople pumped up for homecoming festivities. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, only a few windows were painted, but they still looked great!

EA football players hold jersey auction

The East Atchison football players held a jersey auction following the volleyball matches September 15 in Tarkio. The jerseys were purchased by fans and family members who will wear them to the homecoming game September 18. Players pictured are, from left to right: above – Grant Turnbull, Ian Hedlund, Bo Graves, Oliver Smith, and Aaron Schlueter.

EA homecoming parade and pep assembly

The marching band performed in the East Atchison fall homecoming parade and pep rally Friday, September 18.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the homecoming parade was changed to include fewer participants and go around the school without public attendance.

Dani Burke and Diesyl Slemp enjoyed the homecoming parade.

East Atchison Cheerleaders performed stunts, cheers, and a dance routine during the fall homecoming pep rally Friday, September 18, 2020, in Tarkio. Pictured are Dalaynie Drummond (front), Gena Mitchell, Katie Hall, and Jaden Goodin (back) and Kendal Straub (top).

East Atchison Girls’ Golf Coach Terry Wooten got a whipped cream “pie” in the face by her golf girls at the pep rally.

The EA Booster Club handed out free donuts to all the students following the pep rally.