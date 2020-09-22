The Fairfax R-3 School Board held a regular board meeting August 20, 2020. Sam O’Riley called the meeting to order at 6:38 p.m. Also present were: Josh Oswald, Jon Graves, Miles Smith, Chris Smith, Brett Johnson, board members; Jeremy Burright; superintendent; Dustin Barnes, principal; and Karen Burke, secretary. Mike Lewis was absent.

Kit Manning from Operational Professional Services was invited to talk about their cleaning services.

Board members approved the agenda as presented.

The financial report was reviewed and the August monthly bills in the amount of $66,783.00 were reviewed and approved for payment.

Superintendent’S Report–

All buses have passed inspection with minor repairs.

The bleachers will be delivered sometime this week and the fire alarms are being finished.

Mrs. Wheeler has been working some extra hours in the kitchen and also helping with custodial work. It is in hopes that Nurse Tammy could be hired for more hours.

PRINCIPAL’S REPORT–

Mr. Barnes shared general information about the beginning of the new year. Registration was held August 11. Teachers met to discuss the COVID-19 Plan.

MSHSAA Zoom meetings are held to discuss changes. Each week new things come up, or changes come about. Mr. Barnes gave a quick review:

• If games are missed due to COVID it is a no-contest. Some may be made up, others may not.

• There is a proposed “spring sports season” if fall sports are not able to be played or if some schools are not able or choose not to participate in the fall.

• Students or schools that go entirely virtual may still offer sports depending on their reason for going virtual and their comfort level with playing.

• If a student has a positive COVID test, that student may not come back to participate in any manner for 14 days and they must be cleared by a doctor to return. Once the school has the clearance to return, they must go through a return to play protocol which takes another six days or so. Athletes will be out a minimum of 20 days with a positive COVID test. In addition, any teammate deemed in close contact will have to be quarantined.

CONSENT AGENDA–

Board members voted to approve the consent agenda.

NEW BUSINESS–

Bus routes are the same as last year. The routes were approved as presented.

Settling of the 2020 Fairfax R-3 School District Tax Rate: This tax rate is equal to the rate reported to the community in the 2018 levy campaign. Board members voted unanimously to adopt the tax levy rate of $4.7848 for the 2020-2021 school year.

Board members voted to approve the SPED compliance plan as presented.

Payment of $7,725 to UMB for interest on the school’s lease purchase account was approved.

Board Policies 1300, 1301, 2640, 2763, 5205, 5330 and 6145 and Regulations 1300, 1301 and 6145 were adopted.

A milk bid submitted by Anderson Erickson was accepted.

The Missouri Ethic Commission Conflict of Interest Ordinance was approved as presented. This will be filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, defines the guidelines and processes involved in documenting that elated officials do not have a conflict of interest created by material gain in serving on the board. Also having this on file allows board members to file the short form each year instead of the long form.

The school board secretary was appointed as custodian of records. Having a custodian of records creates a central location within the district for legal requests of documentation.

Board members approved the substitute teacher list as presented.

They also voted to not accept tuition students.

The regular board meeting adjourned at 8:39 p.m.