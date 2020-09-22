The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection site will be open Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The HHW collection site is located at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville, Missouri. This will be the last HHW collection at this site until spring.

Brochures are available at the Nodaway County Administration Building and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments office or online at www.nwmorcog.org. Residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth Counties are welcome to participate (ID required). There is no fee to drop off; it is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste accepted.

Examples of HHW include: household chemicals (bleach, ammonia, and cleaners), fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, transmission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium, and lead acid batteries, compact fluorescent light bulbs, florescent tubes, antifreeze, oil base paint, and varnish. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together; keep in the original container. No latex paint accepted. (Latex paint can be dried out and put into the trash.)