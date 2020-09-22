Defensive back Aidan Burke steps in front of a Musket receiver for an interception and the touchdown. The Blue Jays won their homecoming game 50-28.

Linebacker Colten Stevens shoots the gap to stop the Muskets on a fourth and one.

Wingback Phillip Herron breaks a tackle and takes it in for the touchdown.

Running back Joey Herron reads the block to pick up 12 yards for Rock Port.

Dakota Evans flew down on a kick-off to get the tackle for the Blue Jays.

Rock Port took on the NorthWest Nodaway Muskets Friday, September 18, at Blue Jay Stadium.

This Homecoming match-up for Rock Port started off really well, winning the toss and electing to receive. Three plays later runningback Joey Herron took it around the end and 40 yards later he hit the end zone for six.

Before halftime the Jays would score 42 points with touchdowns from Joey Herron, Gabe Abbott, Phillip Herron, and Aidan Burke. At halftime the score was 42-6. The Jays would not score again until the fourth quarter when Aidan Burke caught an interception and took it back for a touchdown.

The Muskets made a second half comeback scoring 22 to bring the final score to 50-28, Rock Port over NorthWest Nodaway.

The Jays will be taking on the East Atchison Wolves in Tarkio this Friday.

Rock Port High School celebrated “Hollywood Homecoming” with the crowning of the 2020 Queen Johnny Davis and King Joey Herron, pictured above. Crownbearers were Markie Gaines, daughter of Tiffanie and Stephen Gaines, left, and Louis Leseberg, son of Brandon and Karli Leseberg, right.

The 2020 Rock Port Homecoming Court, from left to right, included: Keira Roup, Quentin Jackson, Chaney Vogler, Bannack Skillen, Kierstyn Jakub, Makenna Farmer, Rachel Vogler, Queen Johnny Davis, King Joey Herron, Gabe Abbott, Trey Peshek, Christian Sticken, Kylie Nuckolls, Caleb Lucas, Payton Shrader and Bracton Cook. Pictured in front are crownbearers Markie Gaines and Louis Leseberg.

Ryland Garst is pictured on trumpet during the halftime show of the homecoming game.

The Class of 2022 proudly walks their sheet display down Main Street. The sheet banners replaced floats in this year’s parade.

The football players and cheerleaders enjoyed the ride during the homecoming parade Friday, September 18.

The preschool through the sixth grade students race to get their piece of candy.

Due to COVID, the pep rally was moved to Blue Jay Stadium after the parade for the 7th-12th grade students.

Windows of downtown businesses were decorated for homecoming. The winning window was the Senior window.