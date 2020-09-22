The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting September 10, 2020. President Jeremy Davis called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the cafeteria of the elementary building. Other members present were Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, Harold Lawrence, and Afton Schomburg. Rich Dewhirst and Dan Lucas were absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent Ethan Sickels, Elementary Principal Steve Waigand, Board Secretary Debbie Young, Kelli Holstine, and Sydney Rains.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the tax rate hearing and regular meeting of August 13, 2020, were approved. Mr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending August 2020. The August final check register, the September check register to date, and the activity account checks were approved. Mr. Sickels read a thank you note from Delores Holmes and family. Mr. Waigand introduced the new elementary faculty members: Kelli Holstine in 4th grade and Sydney Rains in Elementary Special Education. Following the introductions Mrs. Holstine and Ms. Rains left the meeting.

Mr. Waigand reported the elementary is off to a great start to the school year by students and staff. He commended the staff on their effort, flexibility, and collaboration in making the new procedures and expectations flow rather smoothly. They are adjusting a few things here and there, but for the most part they have a solid plan moving forward. They are finalizing teacher and student expectations for virtual schooling (if needed) and ways parents can support these efforts. There are 178 students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade, and 20 enrolled in full day preschool with six on the waiting list. September’s Energy Bus Principle is “You’re the Driver.” This means taking responsibility for one’s actions and decisions. Classroom teachers (grades 1-3) are finishing up with fall screenings for dyslexia using the DIBELS assessments. Classroom teachers and Mrs. Mertens will meet to discuss the results the week of September 14-18. These results help determine Title and tutoring services for the first quarter. Upcoming dates were reviewed as well as staff professional development.

It was noted that Mr. Parsons was supervising at the volleyball match. His report was reviewed in his absence. He stated it’s been great to get everyone back in the building and to build a sense of normalcy. Staff and students have transitioned wonderfully with new procedures and expectations. In addition to the typical start-of-year endeavors, teachers have been busy readying for the possibility of a blended learning experience. He gave a shout out to teachers and custodial staff for the rigorous daily cleaning. They have done a great job of making the school an engaging, safe place to be. Enrollment through September 3, 2020, is 153 students in grades 7 – 12. He reported on the NWEA implementation and stated the plan is for staff to evaluate the results on the professional development day scheduled for September 21, 2020. Several upcoming dates and activities were noted, and the final high school schedule was submitted for review.

Mr. Sickels reviewed the monthly program evaluation report on the preschool program. It was noted the district is still scheduled to administer the ACT test to the junior class in the spring. He reminded the board a multi-year deal with ACT was approved last year, so it is not on the agenda for approval this year. He reported that the MSBA board training for new board members has been changed to an all virtual format and discussed the one hour training requirement for the current board members. There were no board member reports.

The board proceeded to address several items of new business. Action was taken to approve the 2020 – 2021 bus routes, to approve the 2020 – 2021 ACES agreement, to approve the purchase of a new water fountain/bottle filling station, to approve the bid from HSG Contracting for roof maintenance, and to approve updates to board policy GCBDB. Consideration was given to TABS committee meetings with members signing up to attend the quarterly meetings. Mr. Sickels presented amendments to the 2020 – 2021 budget which were approved as presented. Action was taken to employ Carol Herron as an elementary paraprofessional for the remainder of the 2020 – 2021 school year.

Following a brief discussion of future business items the meeting was adjourned.