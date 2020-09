Sam Miller, Mikayla Lair, Kathi Hatleback, and Tiffiney Radik work the food prep station during the customer appreciation drive-through Wednesday, September 16.

Troy Cook is pictured giving lunches to Anna Beth Wennihan and Kori Chamberlain during the annual customer appreciation lunch hosted by Rock Port Telephone Company.

Tab Meyer, Cathy Herron and Rochelle Henagan were busy taking orders and registering customers.