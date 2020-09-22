The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Tarkio High School. The meeting was called to order by Board President Garrett Wood at 7:03 p.m. Board members in attendance were: Jamie Barnett, Ann Schlueter, Chris Yates, Josh Wright, Heather Olson and Sam Hannah. Others in attendance included Tarkio R-I Superintendent Karma Coleman, board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio High School Principal Carrie Livengood, Tarkio Elementary Principal/Special Education Director Kari Taylor, Markie Sundermann, Jennifer Peregrine, and Rachel Meyer.

The consent agenda and district obligations were approved.

CTA reports were provided. The first grade is digging into “Really Good Reading” and the students are working hard on reading skills. In math, they are working on understanding addition. In social studies, they are studying community helpers. Mr. Staten is setting up National Honor Society initiation, which normally is held in the spring. He is hosting a virtual book club for 7th and 8th grade students. His 8th grade students are finishing up their occupation interviews. Mr. Lambertsen has many classes taking their safety exams. The FFA completed highway clean up and has started fruit sales. Megan Lee will receive her American FFA Degree during the annual FFA Convention. His greenhouse class is installing new vents on one of the greenhouses and getting ready to re-cover the other greenhouse.

A Tarkio Activity Center (TAC) report was presented. Rachel Meyer said there have been several wind farm safety meetings held at the TAC. The volleyball teams and junior high cheerleaders have been holding practices at the TAC. A membership re-port for August was also included.

Elementary Principal Kari Taylor reported that the elementary has 171 students enrolled preschool- 5th grade. The August attendance rate is 96%. They held their first Golden Ticket ceremony for PBIS. Dyslexia fall screenings are finished. The 1st-5th grades have completed their STAR Reading Tests and AR reading has begun. The teachers in 2nd-5th grades have Google classrooms set up. Some of the changes implemented because of COVID are: homeroom classes stay together; only one grade on the playground at a time; grades are spaced out in the cafeteria with only four students per table instead of eight; dismissal times are staggered; and masks are encouraged in the hallways and when social distancing can’t be maintained. Mrs. Taylor also shared a building climate survey given to staff and students.

As Tarkio R-I Special Education Director, Kari Taylor reported that all of the Special Education teachers went to CPI training. They continue to work on transfer paperwork and referrals.

High School Principal Carrie Livengood reported there are 177 children enrolled in 6th-12th grades. The attendance rate is 93%. FBLA hosted a floating for FBLA recruitment event. EA hosted the cross country meet in Tarkio. Staff is working on COVID changes and continue to be very flexible. There are currently 11 students quarantined and three students self-quarantining. A modified homecoming parade and the homecoming football game will be held September 18.

Superintendent Karma Coleman gave a financial report. There are concerns that state funding is coming in less than normal due to COVID. Apple bus will charge an additional $10.48 per route to cover the costs of COVID supplies for the bus; however, most of that cost can be recouped with grants. Mrs. Coleman went over the board training requirements with the board members. She shared a letter from Tarkio Technology Institute. The board agreed to let Fairfax host the varsity football game on October 23, 2020.

Board members approved Tasha Gronniger, Blair Broermann, and Cherie Heits as substitutes for the 20-21 school year.

They also approved the Special Education Compliance Plan as presented.

The board voted to approve the updated 20-21 budget, as well as the bus routes for the 2020-2021 school year.

The raise of pay rates for events was approved as follows: gate duty – $25 per night; volleyball, basketball, wrestling and baseball scorebook and scoreboard – $40 per night; libero tracker for volleyball – $40 a night; and football announcer and scoreboard – $30 per night.

Board members also approved the early graduation request from Aubrey Brown.

The meeting moved into closed session pursuant to RSMo § 610.001, Record and vote at 9:01 p.m. The meeting came out of closed session and adjourned at 10:10 p.m.