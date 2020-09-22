If you haven’t been to the Atchison County Courthouse lately there have been some changes to the outside entrances. (Photos by Rochelle Moore)

On the east side of the courthouse the stairs and sidewalk leading from the street to the front door have been completely replaced.

The wooden handicap ramp on the west side of the courthouse has been removed and replaced with a much wider concrete ramp, and a new entrance door was added to make it easier to access. These improvements have been planned for several years and the Commission sets money back for maintenance to the courthouse each year. The ramp on the back was a much-needed improvement.