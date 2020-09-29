On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. a northbound BNSF locomotive struck the passenger side of a 2009 Mack truck that was traveling east on the Rock Creek levee. The truck driver was partially ejected before the truck came to a stop down the embankment. The driver, identified as Troy Landess, 52, of Clarinda, Iowa, was later pronounced deceased at the Nemaha County Hospital. The West Atchison Fire District, Atchison-Holt Ambulance District, Atchison County Sheriff and Missouri Highway Patrol were responding agencies.