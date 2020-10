The Atchison County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 for the week of September 20 – 26:

1 female, age 0-10

1 female, 1 male ages 40-49

2 females, ages 50-59

2 females and 1 male, ages 70-79

1 male, age 80-89

As of September 28, the county has 61 total cases, with 12 that are active. (Two of the 61 cases will be counted with next week’s totals.)